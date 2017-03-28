C3 Pure Fibre
CDP confirms candidates

March 27, 2017
Kevin Morales
One of Cayman’s two prominent political parties confirms its candidates for the 2017 Cayman Islands General Elections.

The Cayman Democratic Party named its 10 candidates Saturday (25 March) at its party business conference. They’ll contest seats in West Bay, George Town, Red Bay and Bodden Town.

Sitting Opposition Leader and Party Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush is set to contest the West Bay West seat.

Bernie Bush is expected to run in West Bay North.

Captain A. Eugene Ebanks will run for West Bay Central.

Party Chair Tessa Bodden is announced as a George Town North candidate.

Jonathan Piercy eyes the George Town West seat.

Denniston Tibbetts is running in Red Bay while Mike Adam joins the race in George Town South.

Further to the east, Stafford Berry is running for the Bodden Town West seat while Robert Bodden is in for Bodden Town East.

The CDP had not tipped its hand much about where it’s candidates would run until this confirmation.

Cayman’s other main political party — The Progressives — has not yet confirmed its candidates. But with Nomination Day slated for Wednesday 29 March, Cayman will find out soon enough.

