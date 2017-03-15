We spoke with members of the CIAA at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex on their impasse that has held up their election for over 5 months. CIAA members tell Cayman 27 that elections have still not been held and that they are no closer to a resolution on the issue.
CIAA elections still at an impasse
March 14, 2017
1 Min Read
