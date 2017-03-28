C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News Politics

Controversial Lawyers Bill withdrawn

March 27, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Government withdraws the contentious Legal Practitioners Bill.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, in a statement, announced that after months of wrangling and continuous attempts to get consensus on the bill Government cannot proceed with the controversial legislation.

He expressed disappointment that the House could not agree on the bill or the changes proposed. Mr McLaughlin said a great opportunity to demonstrate bi-partisan cooperation was missed by MLAs.

He said he did not wish to proceed with a bill that was not fully supported by members.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: