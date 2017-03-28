Controversial Lawyers Bill withdrawn

Government withdraws the contentious Legal Practitioners Bill.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, in a statement, announced that after months of wrangling and continuous attempts to get consensus on the bill Government cannot proceed with the controversial legislation.

He expressed disappointment that the House could not agree on the bill or the changes proposed. Mr McLaughlin said a great opportunity to demonstrate bi-partisan cooperation was missed by MLAs.

He said he did not wish to proceed with a bill that was not fully supported by members.

