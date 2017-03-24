Coral restoration money diverted to fund grouper moon project

An unexpected shortfall in funding for the Department of Environment and REEF.org’s annual Nassau grouper surveys forced the DOE to divert funds from another environmental project.

To cover the deficit, the National Conservation Council voted Wednesday (22 March) to approve shifting $10,000 dollars CI from $150,000 in environmental protection funds earmarked for coral restoration.

In the past, the “Grouper moon” project has received $25,000 US dollars in annual funding from the Disney Foundation, but at short notice that funding was unavailable for this year’s survey.

The DOE believes this diversion of funds will not have a significant impact on its ongoing coral restoration initiatives.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

