C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Environment News

Coral restoration money diverted to fund grouper moon project

March 23, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

An unexpected shortfall in funding for the Department of Environment and REEF.org’s annual Nassau grouper surveys forced the DOE to divert funds from another environmental project.

To cover the deficit, the National Conservation Council voted Wednesday (22 March) to approve shifting $10,000 dollars CI from $150,000 in environmental protection funds earmarked for coral restoration.

In the past, the “Grouper moon” project has received $25,000 US dollars in annual funding from the Disney Foundation, but at short notice that funding was unavailable for this year’s survey.

The DOE believes this diversion of funds will not have a significant impact on its ongoing coral restoration initiatives.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: