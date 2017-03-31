Cricket: Pakistan win by 3

West Indies won the toss and chose to field.

Pakistan was all out for 132, led by Shoaik Malik’s 28 and Babar Azam’s 27 and Wahab Riaz with 24.

Carlos Brathwaite and Sunil Narine took 3 wickets each.

Chasing 132, it came down to the last ball with the Windies needing 4 to win, it was not to be.

Pakistan wins, the Windies managed 129. The West Indies were lead by Marlon Samuels 44 including five 4’s and two 6’s.

Jason Holder had 25, while Chadwick Walton had 22 runs with two 4’s.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

