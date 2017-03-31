Cricket: Sol, Police winners in Elite T-20

The Cayman Colts would win the toss and elect to bat first but could only manage 77 runs.

Connor Patterson contributed 10 runs including one 6 but the Colts would come up against some good bowling lead by man of the match Ramon Sealy who surrendered only 8 runs and claimed 2 wickets.

Chasing 77, the Sol Tigers were led by Bruce Jalim’s 18, Gregory Smith and Romario Dunkley’s 14, and the Tigers were your winners with four wickets remaining.

In the other Elite T-20 game, Paramount won the toss and elected to bat first, and were all out for 160, led by Conroy Wright’s 38 and Rickel Walker 36.

Chasing 160, Police were led by man of the match’s Patrick Heron’s 85 including seven 6’s. Police won with four wickets remaining.

