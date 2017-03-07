Batting first, the Windies were all out for 225, leading the way was Joe Mohamed’s 50 runs with two 6’s and two 4’s, followed by Kraigg Braithwaite’s 42 and Jonathan Carter’s 39. England would have no trouble as they were led by Joe Root’s 90 runs including 3 fours, followed by Chris Woakes’ 68 including 5 fours and 2 six’s, winning by four wickets and 10 balls remaining.
Cricket: Windes falls to England in 2nd ODI
March 6, 2017
1 Min Read
