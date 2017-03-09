C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Crisis center fashion show

March 8, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Women living at the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre got to strut their stuff on the catwalk Monday for their fashion show.

Cayman 27 could not get their cameras inside, as it would risk breaking the confidentiality of those involved with the Crisis Centre, but these photos were taken by the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman who put on the event and provided the clothes through an island wide charity donation drive.

The evening included job interview tips and how to dress appropriately.  One of the ladies at the Crisis Center said “I feel like I just went to Miami on a shopping spree.”

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: