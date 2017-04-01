On this week’s business beat, we speak to doctors who re-branded a George Town Hospital.

The Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital was bought in March 2016 by Doctors practicing out of the hospital and some local investors from founder Dr. Steve Tomlinson.

This past Saturday, a family fun day was hosted and revealed the new name, CTMH Doctors Hospital.

“So I think patients feel there is something different and we thought now it’s time to show that to the outside, not only the changes in the inside but also to the outside, I’m actually very proud and happy on how it looks today with the blue and white,” said Chief Radiologist, Yaron Rabo.

Doctor Rado goes on to say that the hospital has new services such as a new concierge service that looks after the patients to internal administrative changes.

