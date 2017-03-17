C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Customs gets staff boost

March 16, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Cayman Islands Customs just got a boost in personnel — 14 to be exact with the recent graduates celebrating their achievements at a ceremony Friday (10 March) at the Harquail Theater.

The graduates are now being trained in different areas of the department. Collector of Customs Charles Clifford says this will enable them to fill any role. Class valedictorian, Stephen Anderson is excited about his new endeavor.

“Because crime doesn’t sleep, there is always going to be some way, there is always going to be an updated version, so it’s us to keep in line and for the law to keep up with said people,” Customs Valedictorian, Stephen Anderson said.

Mr. Clifford shared his expectations with graduates and what it takes to be a Customs officer — from keeping the borders safe from contraband to making sure that Government collects its revenue from imports.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: