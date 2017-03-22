Conditions were not ideal as it was a little wet to start Sunday mornings 10 mile trial. Cyclists traveled from the Bodden Town police station to a half mile past the Frank Sound junction and back. 18 cyclists were on hand, with Jerome Ameline finishing first with a time of 23:13.369.
-
Cycling: Ameline takes 1st in 10 mile trial
March 21, 2017
1 Min Read
