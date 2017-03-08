C3 Pure Fibre
Daybreak: March 8th, 2017

March 8, 2017
On Daybreak this mooring, young Caymanian Allison Anglin  is promoted to registrar at UCCI, we’ll hear her story and her vision on lifelong learning.  On your Entertainment Report… a remake of an 80’s classic, a look at the newly released Beauty and the Beast music video and the Walking Dead isn’t going to be winning any awards for this CGI.  To help you stay a step ahead Christine Gibbs discusses the effects technology has on your body with 10 tips for physical wellness in the technological age.

 

 

