Deputy Prisons Director gets $15,000 paid in legal fees

March 9, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Prisons deputy director Aduke Natalie Joseph-Caesar received a $15,000 government payout for legal fees.
It was part of the legal agreement leading to her reinstatement last year.  Deputy governor Jennifer Ahearn shared details of the agreement in the LA on Wednesday (8 March) afternoon.

Ms Joseph-Caesar was dismissed last year after an unauthorised camera was discovered hidden in a supervisor’s office at the prison.  She challenged the dismissal.  A consent agreement was later created and she was reinstated.

Bodden Town MLA Alva Suckoo and East End MLA Arden McLean pressed Ms Ahearn on the agreement.
“The Chief Officer undertakes not to publish any adverse statement about the deputy director which may have the effect of damaging or any lowering her reputation concerning any matter connected to her employment with HM Prison Service,” she said.

Ms Ahearn says the entire process was handled outside of court.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

