DiveTech’s Weekend diving outlook for 24-26 March

We’ve got some pretty decent winds blowing in from the East/Northeast, but nothing like we saw last weekend. Windguru is calling for gusts of up to 20 knots early on Saturday, but that’s expected to calm down as the weekend goes on.

Your best bests for shore diving are going to be on the sheltered west side, all the in-town dive sites should be good to go. Northwest Point is looking OK as well, but from Macabuca and around to the North coast could be a little rough.

As always, check conditions before popping into the water.

Until next week.. grab a buddy, strap on a tank, and let’s go diving!

