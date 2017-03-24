C3 Pure Fibre
DiveTech’s Weekend diving outlook for 24-26 March

March 23, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

We’ve got some pretty decent winds blowing in from the East/Northeast, but nothing like we saw last weekend. Windguru is calling for gusts of up to 20 knots early on Saturday, but that’s expected to calm down as the weekend goes on.

Your best bests for shore diving are going to be on the sheltered west side, all the in-town dive sites should be good to go. Northwest Point is looking OK as well, but from Macabuca and around to the North coast could be a little rough.

As always, check conditions before popping into the water.

Until next week.. grab a buddy, strap on a tank, and let’s go diving!

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

