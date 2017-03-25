Doctor speaks on bad injections

One doctor today is warning of the dangers of illegal cosmetic procedures.

Cayman 27 last week brought you the story of a woman who says she’s still suffering health problems relating to cosmetic injections she received from an unlicensed practitioner.

Dermatologist Dr. Rebeca De Miguel warns people who are wanting to get cosmetic injections done to go to a professional. An injection in the wrong area of the face can have worse consequences than infections and swelling… It could potentially lead to blindness and other life threatening results.

“It’s very scary because it means that people are not doing things properly, there was this lady here, that was doing these fillers without the proper * or the proper type of fillers and again I think if you want to have a treatment done you have to go to a place where they are qualified.” Said Dermatologist, Dr. Rebeca De Miguel.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service urges anyone pursuing or receiving facial injections to contact the health practice board commission to confirm that a practitioner is licensed to practice in the Cayman Islands.

www.dhrs.gov.ky // 946-2084

