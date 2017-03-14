C3 Pure Fibre
DOE looking for a few good interns for summer 2017

March 13, 2017
Joe Avary
The Department of Environment is looking for a few good interns to help with field work, lab work, and data entry for the summer.

The unpaid volunteer internships are for Grand Cayman resident students ages 15 and up who are interested in gaining experience in marine science, terrestrial ecology, and sustainable development.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, 30 March, but you’ll need to bring your A-game as these are competitive placements.

The internships will take place in July or August.

Internships for high schoolers last one week in order to accommodate the number of students who apply each year. Last year, 27 high school and university students interned with the DOE.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

