DOE officer revists rescue attempt

44-year-old Mongkol Srilamai died last week in the waters near rum point which was tallied as the second-water related death in Cayman for 2017.

Department of Environment’s Conservation Officer Alan Mackay was one of the persons who attempted to save Mr. Srilamai’s life and said despite saving one of the men from drowning the tragedy could have seen more casualties.

Somebody hadn’t gone to there aid there is a very good chance this could have been a lot worst, Mr Mackay said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

