Dogs out for 8th annual k-9 5k

March 6, 2017
Mario Grey
The k-9 5-k took off yesterday and so did the dogs who kept their owners running for the sake of fitness.

Animal activists and serious runners on the island took their dogs to Camana Bay Sunday morning (Mar 05) for the 8th-annual run which was put on by C.A.R.E.

Saskia Salden at the Humane Society said scores of dogs which normally would be cooped up indoors enjoyed the sunday morning stroll.

“At any given point 60-80 dogs at the shelter that don’t get walked otherwise and for them to do a 5k and get exposure to the public is amazing.

Kiralee Harnett from C.A.R.E said over 120 people registered online to run with the dogs.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

