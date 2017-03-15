C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

East End crash leaves two in hospital

March 14, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A two-car collision in East End Tuesday (March 14) afternoon left two people in the hospital and one car stuck on the iron shore.
Around 1:15pm Tuesday a Nissan Skyline heading eastbound collided with a Ford Edge heading West.
The Nissan ended up onto the iron shore.
Police said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.
The westbound lane was closed for a short period of time. Investigations into the crash continue.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: