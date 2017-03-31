Eastern Districts: Reactions to Nomination day

The race for seats in the Legislative Assembly begins with a field of 63 candidates vying for 19 seats.

Looking east we see some of the smaller electorate districts boasting several candidates, a formula that could make for very tight races down the stretch.

“This is actually one of the first times that we have so much potential candidates running for one seat,” said Big Tree BBQ’s Henry Harris.

East End resident Henry Harris pointing out 3 candidates running in a district with just more than 700 eligible voters.

“It sort of shows you that there is something wrong in the district,” said Mr. Harris.

Mr. Harris says he wants to see a decrease in unemployment in east end and hopes candidates John McLean Jr, Arden McLean and Isaac Rankine can provide some hope.

“You know we got some of the best craft people in this district, but where can they go with be at ease to sell their crafts,” said Mr Harris.

Over in North Side, three potential candidates are challenging incumbent Ezzard Miller in a voting district a little more than 700 voters, some of whom say they feel ignored.

“North Side needs what the rest of the districts have, we need low-income homes, it may not benefit me but it might benefit someone else, he said North Side doesn’t need it, we need a little post office in Old Man Bay,” said North Sides Linsford Rankin.

Strong opinions, small electorates and somewhat disproportionate sizes of candidates, things are shaping up to get heated in the eastern districts as we approach elections day.

The candidates for East End are John McLean Jr, Arden McLean and Isaac Rankine, the candidates for North Side are, Edward Chisholm, Ezzard Miller, Justin Ebanks and Johany Ebanks.

