EIAs needed before 3 road projects gazetted

The National Conservation Council decided Environmental Impact Assessments will be needed before three proposed North Side road projects can be gazetted.

The first project, a proposed 4.5 mile north/south arterial route from Rum Point Dr. through the central mangrove wetland connecting to Harvey Stephenson Dr.

The other two are extensions to Hutland Rd. described as ‘farm roads.’

The DOE’s screening opinion points out the mangrove wetland route runs through a nominated protected area and a marine protected zone.

The DOE suggests the farm roads could be rerouted through existing farm tracks rather than a biologically diverse high elevation ridge.

