Elections Supervisor issues Nomination Day

Elections supervisor Wesley Howell warns come Nomination Day he’ll be penalising those who break the Elections Law.

“Ensure that come Nominations Day your paper work is in effect and we do not have any issues we will have to deal with afterwards,” Mr Howell said.

The Elections supervisor is advising prospective candidates and their nominators ahead of Nomination Day as parties and candidates gear up for campaign launches.

“Persons who are seeking office and those seeking to nominate persons is that you must really check the constitution and check the Elections Law. It is an offence to be nominated if you are not qualified to do so,” Mr Howell said.

Those requirements include; being Caymanian by birth or by decent through parents or grand parents, as well as, not being convicted of certain offences.

“Offences that may be considered dishonesty including fraud and others, even if those sentences are spent they still show up in terms of qualification and disqualification,” he explained.

The Elections Supervisor says staff training is ongoing and the 19 returning officers will take up duty to oversee nominations on March 29 which will be held in each constituency. He adds Election Office lawyers will be on standby to address any nomination concerns upon filing. Mr Howell adds hearing of claims and objections on the voters list kicks off on March 20th in West Bay at Ed Bush Sports Centre. It’s the first in six hearings that will be held around the island.

A magistrate will decide on the 168 claims and 171 objections before the final voters list is published.

That list will be used for the 24 May elections.

