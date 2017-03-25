C3 Pure Fibre
F1 Racing: Hamilton sets the pace

March 24, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Three-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is over half a second quicker than Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel as the Briton sets the fastest time in practice for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Hamilton led new team-mate Valtteri Bottas of Finland in a Mercedes one-two in the first session and raised the pace in the second to be comfortably quicker than Ferrari’s second-fastest Sebastian Vettel of Germany on a cloudy day at Albert Park. The Briton’s fastest lap in the second session of one minute 23.62 seconds was more than half a second clear of four-times world champion Vettel, who edged Bottas into third. Vettel’s 2007 championship-winning team-mate, Finn Kimi Raikkonen, was fourth fastest in the final session, improving on his fifth placing earlier.

