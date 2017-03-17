C3 Pure Fibre
False HIV tests, Ministry was aware in 2016

March 16, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Seven months, that’s how long it took health leaders to tell the public they were aware of three false-negative HIV tests administered in Cayman.

According to a press release issued today (March 16) on behalf of the Health Ministry and Department of Public Health. Health officials knew of three tests where patients received the wrong result.  The false-negative tests were identified over a one-year period. The first flagged in July of 2015, the last one in July of 2016.

And a public announcement was made just this month. Cayman 27 sent an e-mail to Acting Medical Officer Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez asking why seven months have passed between the last false-negative and the public announcement. No response was received by air time.

Health officials say a formal recommendation was sent to all health care practitioners on February 8 to use standardized HIV testing kits. All three HIV positive patients were ex-pats and have since left Cayman.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

