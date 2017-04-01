C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now
Environment News

Fisherman finds mutilated eagle ray carcass in East End

March 31, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

“What a shame and a total waste of our natural resources,” said fisherman Joel Jefferson in a social media post that is quickly going viral.

The pictures show what is left of an eagle ray after its fins were cut from its body.

Mr. Jefferson told Cayman 27 he found the mutilated eagle ray carcass floating near the shoreline just south of Tukka in  in East End. The images are causing shock and outrage on social media.

“We need better funding of our enforcement arm of DOE and we need the courts to do their job and put [expletive] like this person/s in prison,” continued Mr. Jefferson. “I wonder how many divers and snorkelers saw this animal over the years?”

I cannot get this atrocity out of my head,” said Sunset House’s Kieth Sahm, one of many to react with disbelief to the disturbing images. “One of the biggest ‘highs’ of our visiting divers is seeing a graceful eagle ray on a dive.”

Cayman 27 will continue to follow this developing story.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
Cayman Now Side Banner
C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: