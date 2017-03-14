Flag raised for Commonwealth Day

The Commonwealth flag flew at full mast Monday morning (13 March) at the Government Administration Building to honor Commonwealth Day.

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson said the theme for this year is peace and spreading that peace throughout other Commonwealth territories.

“I think it’s important for the Cayman Islands just to do its part we’re a member of the Commonwealth a proud member of the Commonwealth, the queen is overall in charged of the commonwealth she sent us a very powerful message about building peace and hope and tolerance across the Commonwealth so we’re very proud of that and certainly proud to be apart of this occasion this morning,” he said.

While we celebrate Commonwealth Day on our shores, across the seas in the U.K. the Queen made her own celebratory gesture by passing the baton for the upcoming 20-18 commonwealth games.

