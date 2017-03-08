Bayern Munich took it to arsenal again, 5-1 the final, 10-2 on aggregate. Goals by Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben, Douglas Costa and two from Arturo Vidal will send them into the quarterfinals, the 8-goal win is the 2nd largest margin of victory ever at the UCL knockout stage. Arsenal has now been eliminated in the round of 16 for the seventh year in a row, 3 at the hands of Bayern Munich. Napoli they also fell short as Real Madrid took care of them 3-1, 6-2 on aggregate. Two goals by Sergio Ramos and one from Alvaro Morata will send real into the quarterfinals.
Football: Bayern, Real advance
March 7, 2017
