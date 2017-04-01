C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now
Sports

Football: CFU Final stage draw released

March 31, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Here is a look with at the CFU Club Championships final stage groupings and draw:

Group A 
Central FC (Trinidad & Tobago)
Cibao FC (Dominican Republic)
Grenades FC (Antigua & Barbuda)

Group B
San Juan Jabloteh FC (Trinidad & Tobago)
Portmore United FC (Jamaica)
Racing FC (Haiti)

Here is a look at the schedule:

2017 Caribbean Club Champions Final Stage Schedule 
*Local Time

Sunday, 14 May, 2017
17:30 San Juan Jabloteh FC (TRI) v Racing FC (HAI)
20:00 Central FC (TRI) v Grenades FC (ATG)

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017
17:30 Portmore United FC (JAM) v Racing FC (HAI)
20:00 Cibao FC (DOM) v Grenades FC (ATG)

Thursday, 18 May, 2017
17:30 San Juan Jabloteh FC (TRI) v Portmore United FC (JAM)
20:00 Central FC (TRI) v Cibao FC (DOM)

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 – 3rd Place Match & Final
17:00 2nd Place Group A v 2nd Place Group B
20:00 1st Place Group A v 1st Place Group A

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
Cayman Now Side Banner
C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman Now

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: