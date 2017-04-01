Football: CFU Final stage draw released

Here is a look with at the CFU Club Championships final stage groupings and draw:

Group A

Central FC (Trinidad & Tobago)

Cibao FC (Dominican Republic)

Grenades FC (Antigua & Barbuda)

Group B

San Juan Jabloteh FC (Trinidad & Tobago)

Portmore United FC (Jamaica)

Racing FC (Haiti)

Here is a look at the schedule:

2017 Caribbean Club Champions Final Stage Schedule

*Local Time

Sunday, 14 May, 2017

17:30 San Juan Jabloteh FC (TRI) v Racing FC (HAI)

20:00 Central FC (TRI) v Grenades FC (ATG)

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017

17:30 Portmore United FC (JAM) v Racing FC (HAI)

20:00 Cibao FC (DOM) v Grenades FC (ATG)

Thursday, 18 May, 2017

17:30 San Juan Jabloteh FC (TRI) v Portmore United FC (JAM)

20:00 Central FC (TRI) v Cibao FC (DOM)

Sunday, 21 May, 2017 – 3rd Place Match & Final

17:00 2nd Place Group A v 2nd Place Group B

20:00 1st Place Group A v 1st Place Group A

