A Kevin Molino goal in the 37th minute was enough for the Soca Warriors to beat Panama on Friday evening in the CONCACAF Hexagonal, earning T and T their first points, and head coach Dennis Lawrence his first win. Lawrence says this is no time to lose focus, as T and T will play group leader Mexico Tuesday evening.
Football: T and T scores win over Panama
March 27, 2017
1 Min Read
