FIFA President Gianni Infantino said it’s obvious that American President Donald Trump’s travel ban will negatively effect their chances to obtain a successful World Cup bid as many members of the FIFA community such as players and team personnel conflict with the ban.
Football: USA World Cup bid in jeopardy
March 9, 2017
1 Min Read
