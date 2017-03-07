C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Sports

Football: Zlatan, Mings charged

March 6, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings are charged with violent conduct by the English FA following clashes between the two players in Saturday’s 1-1 draw. Mings landed on the United forward’s head with his studs and Ibrahimovic caught Mings in the face with his elbow soon afterwards. Ibrahimovic could miss the FA Cup quarter-final trip to Chelsea next monday. Mings could face an increased ban for his offence. The players have until tuesday to reply to the charge and face a minimum three-match bans if found guilty.

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic 2
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: