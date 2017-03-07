Manchester United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings are charged with violent conduct by the English FA following clashes between the two players in Saturday’s 1-1 draw. Mings landed on the United forward’s head with his studs and Ibrahimovic caught Mings in the face with his elbow soon afterwards. Ibrahimovic could miss the FA Cup quarter-final trip to Chelsea next monday. Mings could face an increased ban for his offence. The players have until tuesday to reply to the charge and face a minimum three-match bans if found guilty.
-
Share This!
Football: Zlatan, Mings charged
March 6, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Boxing: Fight Night 4 set for April 1st
March 6, 2017
Sports
Walton runs fastest 200, other local stars abroad
March 6, 2017
Sports
Football: Elites loses, Scholars departs
March 6, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.