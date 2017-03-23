C3 Pure Fibre
Fugitive on the run after escaping from police car

March 22, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police are hunting a fugitive they say escaped from a police car.

Twenty-two year old Travis Alexander Ebanks, of West Bay, was in police custody near the West Bay Police Station when he exited a police car — still handcuffed — and fled, according to an RCIPS press release.

Police say officers gave chase but Mr. Ebanks got away. He was last seen on Elizabeth St.

Mr. Ebanks was being held on burglary and theft of a motor vehicle charges. He’s not believed to be dangerous, police say, but they’re urging the public to call 911 if they see him.

They describe him as being 5-feet, 8 inches tall and 165 pounds.

Police also are reminding the public it’s illegal to assist a fugitive and they’re interested in speaking with 19-year old Alvin Shaquille Ebanks, of George Town.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911, the George Town Police Station (949-422), the RCIPS anonymous tip line (949-7777) or the Miami-based anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-TIPS (8477).

A police spokesperson declined to answer questions about the type of police car involved nor whether the doors were locked.

