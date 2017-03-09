Golf: CIGA announces teams

For the Caribbean mid-amateur & senior championships held in the Dominican May 3rd to 7th, representing Cayman will be Isabel Mendes & Nitti Howe for the ladies, Tracy More & Ian Lomas for the men’s mid- amateur, Robert Woods & Garth MacDonald for the men’s senior and Mick Whitworth & Stephen Heal for the men’s super-senior.

For the Caribbean Classic, the ladies will be represented by Dianne Brazelton & Maria Butler, while Andrew Jarvis, Ger Finnegan, Andrew Linford, Greg O’Driscoll & Andy Wells for the men.

