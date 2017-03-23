C3 Pure Fibre
Gov’t paid $625K to settle medical negligence claim

March 22, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin Wednesday (22 March) confirms Government forked out $625,000 to settle a medical negligence claim.

The Premier made the announcement while speaking about supplementary appropriation spending for this budget cycle in the Legislative Assembly.

He did not give details on the case. An email seeking those details sent to the Premier’s Senior Political Advisor Roy Tatum was not returned.

The Premier says in August 2016, Cabinet approved the funding to go to the Ministry of Health to settle the claim.

“The Health Services Authority was a core Government agency prior to becoming a statutory authority,” Mr. McLaughlin told the house. “As a result, the Government is liable for any medical negligence claims prior to the transition to an authority. Most of these past claims have been resolved, however, this particular one was an outstanding medical claim.”

The Premier says the Health Ministry has not yet identified places in its budget where cuts can be made to made up for the money used to settle.

