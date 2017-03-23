C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Grace Kennedy working with D.E.H on food recall

March 22, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

The food packaging company Grace Kennedy said anyone who bought its brand of corned beef originating from Brazil is in line for a refund.

Tuesday (21 March) the company issued a statement which said they are complying with Cayman’s Department of Environmental Health’s (D.E.H) directive to withdraw corned beef originating from the South American country as a precautionary measure.

Local retailers pulled Brazilian-produced corned beef Wednesday (22 March) after reports surfaced that the product may contain rotten meat.

On Wednesday (22 March) the D.E.H issued a statement which said they are collaborating with other government agencies to resolve the issue.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic 2
Eclipze
Cleveland Clinic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: