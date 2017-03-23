Grace Kennedy working with D.E.H on food recall

The food packaging company Grace Kennedy said anyone who bought its brand of corned beef originating from Brazil is in line for a refund.

Tuesday (21 March) the company issued a statement which said they are complying with Cayman’s Department of Environmental Health’s (D.E.H) directive to withdraw corned beef originating from the South American country as a precautionary measure.

Local retailers pulled Brazilian-produced corned beef Wednesday (22 March) after reports surfaced that the product may contain rotten meat.

On Wednesday (22 March) the D.E.H issued a statement which said they are collaborating with other government agencies to resolve the issue.

