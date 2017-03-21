Grammy award-winning singer celebrates birthday in Cayman

Grammy award-winning Gospel artist Jason Crabb was in the Cayman Islands and performed at Pedro St. James Sunday night (19 March) to celebrate his 40th birthday.

The Kentucky native performed for the crowd of several hundred.

Local singer Shanda Gallego from the “Women of Purpose” singing group said having the opportunity to open for the singer was an honour.

“It feels really good because you know as promised he said he would be back after the first concert that he had here in Grand Cayman and what was really interesting was that he also brought his family. Just to know that he wants to give us a great show that was good to be an opener now that’s even better,” Ms. Gallego said.

Organiser Patrick Thompson said some of the proceeds will go towards the Cayman Academy school’s football field.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

