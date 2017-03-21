C3 Pure Fibre
Grammy award-winning singer celebrates birthday in Cayman

March 20, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Grammy award-winning Gospel artist Jason Crabb was in the Cayman Islands and performed at Pedro St. James Sunday night (19 March) to celebrate his 40th birthday.

The Kentucky native performed for the crowd of several hundred.

Local singer Shanda Gallego from the “Women of Purpose” singing group said having the opportunity to open for the singer was an honour.

“It feels really good because you know as promised he said he would be back after the first concert that he had here in Grand Cayman and what was really interesting was that he also brought his family. Just to know that he wants to give us a great show that was good to be an opener now that’s even better,” Ms. Gallego said.

Organiser Patrick Thompson said some of the proceeds will go towards the Cayman Academy school’s football field.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

