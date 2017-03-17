C3 Pure Fibre
Help for Donnette: Minister shifts blame for delays

March 16, 2017
Joe Avary
The mother of an 11-year old with cerebral palsy says she still can’t find temporary housing willing to accept Needs Assessment Unit payments while her home is outfitted to meet her daughter’s special need.

The Minister responsible for Community Affairs — Hon. Osbourne Bodden — blames the Planning Department.

Ms. Ebanks, and daughter Donnette Thompson — along with two other children —  says the NAU is hesitant to help her because they don’t want to set a precedent of paying in a timely fashion. A difficult situation because the family is waiting for their home to be renovated so they can care for Donnette appropriately at their home.

“I was told that it’s not, it’s not possible, basically because it will cause a trade for a lot of people that wants to do this,” Ms. Ebanks said. “They don’t want to do that because it will affect the precedent.”

Minister Bodden says there *is a plan in place that will help improve the quality of life for the whole family.”

He says Government is spending close to $100,000  dollars to fix the home, but says finding homes for clients is not within the NAU’s remit.

“[We] would have started by now except for their (Planning Department’s)  insistence on two (electrical) meters for the home, which has sent us in the route of the planning department.” he said via text. “We will pay rent and that’s it. We don’t source housing.”

