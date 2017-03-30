C3 Pure Fibre
Hew resumes GT Revitalization talks

March 29, 2017
Bringing more life to the heart of George Town is a conversation which has been going on in Cayman no matter which party is in power.

Law-makers from both sides of the aisle have agreed George Town needs to be revitalized.

East End MLA Arden McLean said he has been a longstanding advocate of having the market at the cricket pitch expanded and Tourism Councillor Joey Hew agrees with Mr. McLean said having the markets expanded is critical to reviving George Town as the market caters to locals and visitors alike.

“It serves as a convenience for people in George Town to be able to access homegrown, local, fresh fruits and vegetables and other produce and it also serves as a tourism attraction,” Mr. Hew explained.

The Tourism Councillor said the revitalization efforts to George Town has already begun with the forming of public and private partnerships which have created late night shopping on Thursday nights.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this report.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands.

