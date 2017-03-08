Holocaust survivor shares story with hundreds of schoolchildren

Between 1941 and 1945 some six million Jews were systematically killed by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi troops in the one of the deadliest genocides in human history, the holocaust.

In 1944, 15-year old Eva Schloss, was captured and sent to a concentration camp.

This afternoon, the holocaust survivor and step-sister of Anne Frank, now in her 80’s, shared her personal story to a packed house of Cayman schoolchildren.

“The events which I went through is of course something which is with me all my life and I will never forget about what has happened,” said Ms. Schloss.

More than 70 years after she was freed from a Nazi concentration camp, she is still speaking out about her experience.

“We really did tell the story so that people would not forget, and that history wouldn’t repeat itself, but it still does,” she said. “I think at the moment it’s worse than ever, there are wars everywhere there is still prejudice, antisemitism, and we really perhaps have failed in the early days after the holocaust to educate our generation.

Tuesday afternoon, Ms. Schloss shared her story with an audience of 600, most of them schoolchildren.

“I have great hope the youth will be able to learn more then the older people have learned,” she said. “Realize how dangerous it is to be prejudiced, and condemn certain people because they’re different.”

“Never again, it’s not only a slogan, it’s a promise. There will never again be another holocaust, please God, and we will do whatever we can to educate people to make sure we always respect each other despite the challenges and differences that we may face, and the upheaval that we’re going through at the moment,” said Rabbi Berel Pewzener of the Cayman Jewish Community.

Ms. Schloss told Cayman 27 today’s world events give her cause for concern, but she remains optimistic.

Her advice to the youth of today; we are all the same.

“Remember that there is just one human race,” she said. “There are no different races, it’s just a human race and we all belong to it, black, white, oriental people, this is what we are, humans, all of us.”

More than 700 people turned out to hear Ms. Schloss speak at the Ritz-Carlton last night.

Today’s event at UCCI’s Sir Vassel Johnson Hall came about so more could hear her message.

