HSA to celebrate World Kidney Day with free health screenings

The HSA said though chronic kidney disease affects one in ten people worldwide, it is largely preventable.

This year, to mark World Kidney Day, the HSA is putting an emphasis on prevention and early detection of kidney disease.

Dr. Nelson Iheonunekeu told Cayman 27 the early signs of renal failure can be hard to detect until it’s too late. He said anyone with hypertension, obesity,or history of diabetes or kidney disease should pay close attention to their kidney health and function.

“The majority of people who have early stages, stages one through four, don’t have any symptoms at all. It’s only when it gets to stage five, which is kidney failure stage, that you may begin to feel weak, feel drowsy, and your appetite may be poor,” said Dr. Iheonunekeu.

Thursday, the HSA will be celebrating World Kidney Day by hosting free health screenings from 7:30 AM to noon in the atrium at the Cayman Islands hospital.

