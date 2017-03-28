C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Impact of PR delay discussed

March 27, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Changes to the PR point system are now in effect, but processing of the 900-plus backlog is yet to commence. Attorney Alastair David sat down with Jannelle Muttoo on Monday night to discuss the impact of the delays and what he expects to happen if the delay continues.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Cleveland Clinic
Eclipze
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: