Changes to the PR point system are now in effect, but processing of the 900-plus backlog is yet to commence. Attorney Alastair David sat down with Jannelle Muttoo on Monday night to discuss the impact of the delays and what he expects to happen if the delay continues.
-
Impact of PR delay discussed
March 27, 2017
1 Min Read
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
