Independents state their case to withdraw Lawyers’ Bill

While Friday’s (March 10) debate was cancelled Thursday’s debate went well into the night as Independent MLAs outlined their reservations about the bill. Independent MLA after Independent MLA read letters from Caymanian attorneys complaining about the bill and citing examples of discriminatory practices at large law firms.

The Legal Practitioners Bill has been the subject of long-standing controversy, but more so since the changes were gazetted last year.

Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin and Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton are on record saying it is necessary legislation.

But MLA Arden McLean in his debate contribution Thursday night made it clear the bill has to go.

“I implore the Government to withdraw this thing, this bill and allow the next administration to do whether it is them or not. This is the eleventh hour,” Mr McLean said.

