Insects found in hospital breakfast not maggots, says HSA

A new mother told Cayman 27 she was shocked and disgusted to find insect larvae resembling maggots in her breakfast Saturday in the HSA maternity ward.

Pictures of the contaminated porridge spread like wildfire on social media, prompting the Department of Environmental Health to investigate.

“I was so disgusted I didn’t even drink the water again after that day,” said first-time mother Jhannaye Bodden.

She told Cayman 27 she was appalled to find what she believed were maggots squirming around in her breakfast porridge.

“I dipped my bread in just to lift it up, and then I saw the first one and the first one was kind of like, just moving a little bit so I put it on the plate and I just crushed it to see if it was really a maggot,” said Ms. Bodden.

The Health Services Authority said once the insect was detected in Ms. Bodden’s porridge, the hospital recalled other patients meals.

The HSA said the contamination appeared to be limited to a single box of Cream of Wheat, and that a preliminary investigation confirmed the presence of what appear to be weevil larvae in two of 48 portions of porridge. The HSA said no evidence of infestation was found in the kitchen or any adjacent storage areas.

Ms. Bodden said even though weevil larvae aren’t technically maggots, she’s still bugged by the unpleasant discovery.

“It’s still an insect in my food and it just made me wonder what else I could be eating, the day before, the couple days before I was there, and what the other mothers were eating,” she said.

She says going forward, porridge is off the menu.

“Nobody can get me to eat porridge ever again,” she said.

In a press release, the HSA reported that an Environmental Health Officer from the DEH said “Generally, most cereal contains insect eggs when harvested from the field and in rare situations, these eggs can hatch in sealed boxes or packages of cereal.”

A full report from the DEH was expected today, and as of air time we are still waiting to see it.

