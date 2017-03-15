C3 Pure Fibre
Jayquan Pinet: A budding Veterinarian

March 14, 2017
Mario Grey
At just 9 years old Jayquan Pinet was dubbed by animal enthusiasts as a future veterinarian.

Now at age 11 the Clifton Hunter High School student is proving that his goal is more than just lip service by putting into practice his passion for animals.

The aspiring vet sets baits in cages to trap stray-cats in his neighbourhood as part of C.A.R.E’s Trap Neuter and Return Programme.

He said after reading horrific stories in the Pet Zone magazine he decided to help the animal protectors.

“I read in the book that this cat had got saved by a person, a wild cat got saved by a person his whole back was ripped open and yeah they had to stitch it up and you could see his spine so I was like that was a bad thing for me. Mr. Pinet explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has this story.

 

 

 

