C3 Pure Fibre
Builders Expo 2
News

Jerome Cunningham Trial

March 2, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

 

Jerome Cunningham, the 24 year old who has been charged in connection with the failed attempt of an armored truck robbery, had his case transfered to Grand Court.

Mr. Cunningham is accused of shooting a security guard on February 20th, near crown square mall on eastern avenue.
Police recovered a firearm in connection with the investigation along with a quantity of ammunition.
Mr. Cunningham will return to court on March 10th, A fitness report in relation to his ability to plea has been ordered.

He remains in custody at northward prison.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Builders Expo 1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic 2
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
Builders Expo 2
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: