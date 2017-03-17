JGHS students become Microsoft Office experts

Thirty-four John Gray High School students are now certified Microsoft Office experts.

It’s a three-level course ranging from Microsoft Office Specialist, Microsoft Office Specialist Expert and Microsoft Specialist Master, which is the pinnacle distinction for outstanding proficiency.

Information Technology instructor Mr. Orlando Maxwell said John Gray is the only high school on island that offers the certification.

“We decided to partner with Microsoft to offer our students that opportunity so that they can enter the job market qualified and also contribute to the development of the Cayman society,” Mr. Maxwell said.

