JGHS students become Microsoft Office experts

March 16, 2017
Mario Grey
Thirty-four John Gray High School students are now certified Microsoft Office experts.

It’s a three-level course ranging from Microsoft Office Specialist, Microsoft Office Specialist Expert and Microsoft Specialist Master, which is the pinnacle distinction for outstanding proficiency.

Information Technology instructor Mr. Orlando Maxwell said John Gray is the only high school on island that offers the certification.

“We decided to partner with Microsoft to offer our students that opportunity so that they can enter the job market qualified and also contribute to the development of the Cayman society,” Mr. Maxwell said.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

