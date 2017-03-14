C3 Pure Fibre
Join Hurleys Media’s NCAA bracket challenge

March 14, 2017
Kevin Morales
March Madness is here.

It’s time to fill out your bracket and predict who will reign supreme at the final buzzer of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships.

Hurleys Media invites you to join our public bracket to see who is the best college basketball prognosticator in all of the Cayman Islands — the winner walks off with some great prizes, too.

Click here to join.

If you don’t have an ESPN account, it only takes a few minutes to create one and get ready for tip off.

Kevin Morales

