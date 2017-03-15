LA agenda in limbo with lengthy Lawyers Bill debate

Despite ambitious plans it appears legislators will only get to a fraction of the bills they intended to address during this final sitting of the LA.

With the Legal Practitioners Bill occupying several sessions through the debate and the subsequent committee stage amendments Premier McLaughlin admits it’s unclear how far he can get before the house dissolves on March 28.

“Frankly I do not know. I do not know how long this process is going to take. I’ve never, in the last 16 and a half years, had to deal with a bill that had so many of amendments from the Opposition. I think we are all wondering how long that process is going to take,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Key bills remaining on the agenda are changes paving the way for the creation of the Office of the Ombudsman, as well as, the public lands law with rights of way changes.

