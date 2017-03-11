Lab policy ramped up after false negative HIV tests

An overarching lab policy is in the works and acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth McLaughlin says it’s a needed policy tool to not only ensure quality of care, but protect all users in the health sector.

She says the Health Ministry together with Public Health and other stakeholders are currently working on the policy and regulations.

The lab policy was ramped up after three false HIV negative test results were flagged by the HSA lab.

The three tests were from three separate private institutions which Dr McLaughlin says she could not be disclosed.

She says work on the policy continues.

“This thing with the standardised testing is the just the first of series that have to take place just to ensure that we continue to deliver and that is what I want to get people to understand,” Dr McLaughlin said.

The three people who were identified as false negatives were ex-pats and have since left Cayman for treatment in their home countries.

