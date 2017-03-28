Last-minute reminders before Nomination Day

Nearly 21,000 Caymanians will know by the end of Wednesday (29 March) who will be running in the 2017 Cayman Islands general elections.

The 19 nomination stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Elections Office reminds potential candidates to bring a 2×2-inch photo to be included on the ballot paper. A cash deposit of $1,000 also must be turned in as well as signatures from two voters in the district in which you seek office on the nomination form.

