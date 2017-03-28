C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Election News News

Last-minute reminders before Nomination Day

March 27, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Nearly 21,000 Caymanians will know by the end of Wednesday (29 March) who will be running in the 2017 Cayman Islands general elections.

The 19 nomination stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here for all of the nomination stations and rules.

The Elections Office reminds potential candidates to bring a 2×2-inch photo to be included on the ballot paper. A cash deposit of $1,000 also must be turned in as well as signatures from two voters in the district in which you seek office on the nomination form.

Click here for Cayman 27’s election page, a one-stop shop for all your elections information.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic 2
Cleveland Clinic
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: